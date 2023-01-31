Embattled New York Congressman George Santos ‘Steps Down’ From His Two Committee Assignments

Despite the endless stream of lies and calls to resign, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appointed New York Rep. George Santos to two committees, the House Small Business Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. Nonetheless, after less than a month, Santos has reportedly stepped down from the committees.

The Washington Post reports “according to a person familiar with the discussion,” Santos is voluntarily removing himself from the committees. Rep. Roger Williams, the Republican chair of the Small Business Committee, told Axios, “It sounds to me like it’s temporary … I think until there’s a level of what he thinks the issues he’s a distraction from are over with.”

Rep. Mike Lawler , one of the few Republicans who have called for Santos’ resignation, also added, “[Until] this situation is sorted out and the ethics investigations are complete, I think it’s the right decision.”

The news comes after a series of unanswered questions about how New York Congressman George Santos went from making $55,000 a year in 2020 to between $3.5 million and $11.5 million in 2021 and 2022. As of last week, his campaign finances are being investigated. Additionally, earlier this month, Brazilian authorities revived a fraud case against Santos for allegedly writing bad checks in 2008. They claimed the investigation was stopped because they were unable to find him for almost ten years.

Santos, 34, has become an international story for his list of lies, or as he says, embellishments. He claimed he graduated from NYU and Baruch College but has no degree from either institution and never even attended, according to reports. He said he worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, which was not true. He repeatedly said he was Jewish and his grandparents fled the holocaust – Santos attempted to clarify by telling Fox News he was “Jew-ish.” He also denied accusations of dressing in drag, even after photos surfaced of him in drag. He eventually told a reporter, "I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life.”