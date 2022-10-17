Coachella and Goldenvoice Is Suing Afrochella For Trademark Infringement

The lawsuit was filed last Wednesday in a California federal court, with the famous LA-based festival and its organizer Goldenvoice, claiming the African music festival is “intentionally trading on the goodwill of [Coachella and Goldenvoice’s] well-known COACHELLA and CHELLA festivals and trademarks by actively promoting music events in the United States and in Ghana using the confusingly similar mark ‘AFROCHELLA’ and by fraudulently attempting to register Plaintiffs’ actual trademarks as their own,” according to the suit.