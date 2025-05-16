The WNBA Premieres Its 'Viewer Discretion' Campaign

The WNBA is set for opening night on Friday night (May 16), and the basketball world is anticipating another epic season. To highlight the upcoming season, the W has unveiled a season-long campaign and anthem film titled “Viewer Discretion.”

The campaign spotlights “the WNBA’s most electrifying, unique, can’t miss players in the game.”

Throughout the season, “Viewer Discretion” will be shown across multiple platforms, including on broadcast, online, social, streaming services, and the WNBA app.

The next iteration of “Viewer Discretion” highlights five of the league’s most popular superstars, A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Napheesa Collier, and Sabrina Ionescu, with their “own customary advisory warnings, crafted to highlight each player’s most unstoppable skills.”

Wilson, a three-time league MVP, will be featured in the first spot, introducing an undeniable commitment to dominate on the court to fans worldwide. From there, audiences can expect the remaining athlete films to drop weekly throughout the WNBA season.

Along with the five-player vignettes, the league will feature other players throughout the season, as well as planned content that echoes enthusiasm around AT&T All-Star Weekend and the playoffs.

Speaking with BET.com , Phil Cook, Chief Marketing Officer of the WNBA, shared that the campaign was created to capitalize on W’s unprecedented popularity .

“I think we felt the anticipation this year, unlike any year we've had before. Last year, we weren't fully aware of the momentum and response from the fans, media, and partners. Now that we've had a year of it, we're anticipating even more growth and more energy within the league,” Cook said.

“This year, there’s much more excitement and anticipation. I think, you know, the athletes are just getting better on the court, so the expectations are going to be greater,” he continued. “I'm fully confident that the athletes will continue to play beyond people's imaginations and deliver a game of basketball that is better than expected.”