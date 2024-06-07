National Best Friend's Day 2024: See Who Our Favorite Celebrities Are Besties With
When 702 asked, "Where My Girls At?" it became a national anthem of sisterhood around the globe. Then, in 2016, DMX followed up by asking the fellas, "Where My Dogs At?" for brothas everywhere to unite. As National Best Friend's Day kicks off, we highlight kings and queens who are besties in real life.
These connections might seem few and far between in a world of messy celebrity feuds and scandalous rap beefs. Still, as hope remains alive, there are some whose relationships sometimes illustrate those who aren't blood-related can be closer than kin, proving their love for each other is truly thicker than water.
As friendships come and go, these besties are always down to ride shotgun for the other, in front of and behind the camera.
Here are some friendships that have stood the test of time.
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King
These besties are the real deal. No matter the occasion, you can count on these two to show up for each other. As their friendship marks nearly 50 years, Winfrey and King continue to prove they are each other's keepers.
In 2016, the media mogul went viral when Barbara Walters asked her to describe her friendship with the "CBS Mornings" co-host.
While fighting back tears, Oprah said, "She is the mother I never had. She is the sister everybody would want. She is the friend that everybody deserves."
Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff
After this dynamic duo started taking the stage together in the 80s, they've been in harmony ever since. From "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," to the Grammys in 2023, these two are a force to be reckoned with.
When asked by "The Pulse" host Bill Anderson if their connection was real, the famous DJ answered "100%."
In 2019, Smith admitted in a post on Instagram that Jeff was "the spark that ignited my Dreams!"
Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell
TV got a boost in the 1990s when these queens starred in “Martin.” Before that, they took the big screen by storm in 1986 in “Little Shop of Horrors.” Since then, their connection has remained inseparable, and their laughs are hilarious.
In 2021, they appeared on "The Tamron Hall Show" while discussing their long-standing friendship.
"We always rooted for one another. Even when we were directly competing, it was always like 'If I don't get it, I really hope she does,"' said Campbell.
Arnold said of their blossoming sisterhood in the 1980s, "It was a natural synergy. I always say God puts people together, and it was that way with me and Tisha."
Halle Bailey and Chlöe Bailey
There's no sibling duo like the Bailey sisters. These two have an unbreakable bond from finding their voice together as Chloe x Halle to supporting each other's solo music and acting careers.
While they each face comparisons from the public, Chlöe asserts their bond is deep-rooted.
"Honestly, it really pisses me off. I think out of everything, that's the thing that gets under my skin the most when people are comparing us because we are best friends, we're sisters," Chloe said in March 2023 during an appearance on Latto's Apple Music 1 show "777 Radio."
"Sometimes we forget that we're not twins and it's like, don't mess with my blood. Don't mess with her."
La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian
For over 20 years, these two have been there for each other, attesting that friends who slay together, stay together.
In 2018, the former "TRL" host told Life & Style she often seeks advice from the reality star on real-life matters and fashion.
André 3000 and Big Boi
From churning out hit singles, acclaimed albums, and performing alongside each other in the two-member group Outkast, these rappers are the epitome of true homies. Even after taking a hiatus from making new music together, their bond remains as tight as ever.
“I guess if we’re not in the public eye making music, people just don’t know,” Big Boi told HuffPost Live in 2015. “We’re brothers before music. We were brothers before this, and we’re going to be brothers for life.”