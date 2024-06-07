National Best Friend's Day 2024: See Who Our Favorite Celebrities Are Besties With

When 702 asked, "Where My Girls At?" it became a national anthem of sisterhood around the globe. Then, in 2016, DMX followed up by asking the fellas, "Where My Dogs At?" for brothas everywhere to unite. As National Best Friend's Day kicks off, we highlight kings and queens who are besties in real life.

These connections might seem few and far between in a world of messy celebrity feuds and scandalous rap beefs. Still, as hope remains alive, there are some whose relationships sometimes illustrate those who aren't blood-related can be closer than kin, proving their love for each other is truly thicker than water.

As friendships come and go, these besties are always down to ride shotgun for the other, in front of and behind the camera.

Here are some friendships that have stood the test of time.