New Music Friday: Victoria Monét, Phyno, and Tee Grizzley Drop New Albums
Victoria Monét has dropped the highly anticipated deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed debut album, while Lil Durk returns with a new song ahead of his upcoming album. Tee Grizzley and Phyno also unveiled new albums featuring a star-studded lineup of guest artists. Check out the full list of this week's new music releases below!
Victoria Monét - 'JAGUAR II : Deluxe'
Victoria Monét just released her highly anticipated JAGUAR II : Deluxe with 10 new tracks. It includes her latest track "SOS (Sex on Sight)" with Usher and other features from Thundercat and Bryson Tiller.
Lil Durk - “Monitoring Me”
Lil Durk dropped his latest single, “Monitoring Me,” a return to the gritty street narratives that first captured the attention of fans. This hard-hitting track, produced by Southside, delves into the darker aspects of street life, showcasing the rapper's raw storytelling ability. “Monitoring Me” is part of his newly announced album Deep Thoughts, which is set to release on Oct. 18.
Tee Grizzley - 'POST TRAUMATIC'
Tee Grizzley just released his new album. POST TRAUMATIC features vocals from J. Cole, Future, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Hunxho, Fridayy, Tink, Mariah The Scientist and more. The Detroit rapper recently revealed that this project is his "best work."
Phyno - 'Full Time Job'
Phyno just dropped his fifth studio album. The star-studden project features Emaodiaa, Cheque, Chip, FAVE, ArrDee, Flavour, Hushpuppi, NSG, Burna Boy, and Johnny Drille.
JoJo - "Porcelain"
JoJo has returned with her first new single in three years, "Porcelain," a powerful anthem of growth and emotional resilience. The track blends reflective lyrics with a vibrant, danceable beat, thanks to its sample of Uncle Luke and 2 Live Crew’s "I Wanna Rock." With its introspective yet empowering vibe, "Porcelain" invites listeners to both contemplate their journey and lose themselves on the dance floor.
Honey Bxby - “Left Eye”
Honey Bxby has released “Left Eye,” a captivating track from her highly anticipated EP set to drop early next year.
“Left Eye” tells the story of a woman who has been scorned by her lover one too many times. With her heart heavy and frustration boiling over, an impassioned Honey explores the myriad ways she could seek revenge, from crashing her boyfriend’s car to setting his house ablaze. The single samples the hip-hop classic “Quiet Storm” by Mobb Deep featuring Lil’ Kim.
Lecrae ft. BEAM - “Lift Me Up”
Lecrae’s latest single, "Lift Me Up," delivers a powerful message of faith and resilience, as the rapper reflects on how God has been his source of strength in his darkest moments. Reuniting with BEAM after 11 years, this collaboration beautifully blends faith-driven lyricism with hip-hop, creating a track that resonates deeply with listeners. The accompanying music video amplifies the Christian rapper's message of perseverance.
Coshise ft. Aminé - "Nasty"
Cozhise unleashed his new single "Nasty," featuring Aminé. This track celebrates the lavish lifestyles of both artists and marks their first collaboration. Bursting with energetic one-liners and a playful vibe, "Nasty" showcases the zany lyricism of both emcees, who expertly navigate the spirited chaos of the song.