Brandy Brings Out Kehlani During Los Angeles Tour Stop for a Powerful ‘Folded’ Moment

Brandy ‘folded’ in a surprise act as she brought out Kehlani during her LA tour stop for “The Boy Is Mine” tour.

The Oakland native pulled up in a grey two-piece set and performed her latest hit record, “Folded,” which recently earned the “SweetSexySavage” artist her first No.1 record on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart after five weeks in the runner-up spot.

She was also able to reach No.1 on the Hot R&B Songs list, too.

The record, the outlet reports, has a combination of 13 million streams, 32.9 million in airplay audience and 3,000 sold in the United States for the tracking week of Oct. 24-30, and gains of 35%, 11% and 74%, respectively.

After performing the single, Kehlani proceeded to give Brandy her flowers, calling her “the greatest of all-time” adding that she “doesn’t get her flowers enough.”

You can see the clip below.

The “After Hours” singer recently released a “Folded Homage Remix Pack” featuring remixes from JoJo, Tank, Toni Braxton, Brandy, Mario, and Ne-Yo.

Kehlani shared how the popular track came about during a recent interview, conducted by her daughter, Adeya.

“I was in Miami on a work trip and I heard the beat and I loved the beat and so I took it in a room and me and some collaborators made the song together,” she explained, BET.com reports.

On her reasoning as to why she decided to release this record after not putting out music in a while, Kelhlani expressed that she thought it was a “really cool way to come back into music.”