Biden Considers Judge J. Michelle Childs And Others For Supreme Court Nominee

President Joe Biden is still keeping to his campaign pledge of nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. However, after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement earlier this week, revealing there will be a vacancy coming up, the White House has confirmed the president is looking at several potential nominees for his replacement.

One of the candidates on Biden's list is Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina, whom Biden nominated to the U.S Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. just earlier this month.

Childs is the first nominee to be publicly confirmed as reported by The Washington Post and has served on the U.S District Court for South Carolina for over a decade. However, the spokesperson clarifies that Childs is still one of many names being considered as the process is still in its early stages.

"Judge Childs is among multiple individuals under consideration for the Supreme Court, and we are not going to move her nomination on the Court of Appeals while the President is considering her for this vacancy," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement according to CNN.

Other names that have been rumored to be under consideration to be nominees for the position include Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, and civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill.