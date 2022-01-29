WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
News

Biden Considers Judge J. Michelle Childs And Others For Supreme Court Nominee

The president to keep to his pledge of nominating the first Black woman to Supreme Court Justice.
Judge J. Michelle Childs

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Judge J. Michelle Childs
By Dana Givens
January 29, 2022

President Joe Biden is still keeping to his campaign pledge of nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. However, after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement earlier this week, revealing there will be a vacancy coming up, the White House has confirmed the president is looking at several potential nominees for his replacement.

One of the candidates on Biden's list is Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina, whom Biden nominated to the U.S Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. just earlier this month.

RELATED: 5 Black Women Who Could Be On President Biden's Supreme Court Nomination Shortlist

Childs is the first nominee to be publicly confirmed as reported by The Washington Post and has served on the U.S District Court for South Carolina for over a decade. However, the spokesperson clarifies that Childs is still one of many names being considered as the process is still in its early stages.

"Judge Childs is among multiple individuals under consideration for the Supreme Court, and we are not going to move her nomination on the Court of Appeals while the President is considering her for this vacancy," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement according to CNN.

Other names that have been rumored to be under consideration to be nominees for the position include Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, and civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill.

Biden is expected to be announcing his pick for Supreme Court Justice by the end of February.

national newsSupreme CourtU.S. Supreme CourtJoe BidenBlack women

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.