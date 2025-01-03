Master P Shares Powerful Message of Resilience After Bourbon Street Tragedy

Rap legend and New Orleans native Master P visited the Crescent City this week in the aftermath of a devastating attack on Bourbon Street that claimed the lives of 15 people and left dozens more injured.

The attack, which occurred just three hours into the new year when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd of people, has shaken the historic French Quarter. However, the rapper remains confident in the city's enduring spirit.

Speaking alongside local leaders, including the mayor and governor, Master P emphasized the resilience that defines New Orleans. “It is a tragedy, but one thing about New Orleans: In the spirit of New Orleans, we bounce back from anything,” he said .

“So me being [an] ambassador of entertainment and being able to be here with the mayor and the governor, we got to spread that love,” he added.

He continued, “We got to show the people that we are not stopping, and the resilience is going to bring us back. And the love is going to be here, and we’re going to go on, and we’re going to move on.”

While the investigation into the attack continues, city officials have ramped up security measures to ensure the safety of residents and tourists.