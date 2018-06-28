‘Power' Creator Courtney Kemp On Why They Didn’t Kill Tariq In Season Four

In season four Tariq St. Patrick (played by Michael Rainey, Jr.), the troubled son of Ghost and Tasha, has been rebelling in the worst way, but his criminal minded parents are too busy staying out of jail to straighten him out. As a result of his poor decision making, his twin sister, Raina (played by Donshea Hopkins), is shot and killed in cold blood. As the only seemingly innocent character left on the show, fans were up in arms as to why she had to go and not her brother. In an interview with BET.com, showrunner Courtney Kemp explains their decision.

“Well, basically, it’s as simple as this. Tariq is making a series of bad decisions. He’s making bad decision after bad decision. In 4.06 (episode 6 of season 4) Kanan kills Jukebox to save his life, and so therefore has to leave town, and his relationship with his father is [already] completely fractured. His relationship with his surrogate father is now on hold because [he] has left town. So, no one’s guiding Tariq’s choices and he’s keeping everything to himself, just like Ghost, right? So, as a result of doing those things, there are consequences to his continued actions. Our show is governed by principles of surprising and inevitable, so it is inevitable that someone is gonna die because of what Tariq is doing. It is only surprising that it’s Raina, and this is only because if Raina is the one who survives, then Tariq doesn’t pay the ultimate price. It’s the death of his sister that is the ultimate price for that which he’s done. Now he has to live with that. He has to live with the fact that he caused his sister’s death and that that’s gonna be that way for the rest of his life. His twin’s gone, his twin sister is gone. So, for the people who were expecting it to be the other way, what I think is like, that’s exactly what I’m doing here. I’m supposed to surprise you. I’m supposed to shock you. I’m supposed to make you go, “Why did that happen?” Because in real life, that’s exactly what would happen.”

Tune in to Power on Sunday to see of Tariq has learned his lesson or still on the war path.