REVIEW: ‘Good Boys’ Is An R-Rated Toy Story For Your Twisted Inner Child

Imagine if The Little Rascals had access to the internet. It’s a humorous but nightmarish scenario that every modern parent has had to contemplate and, in many cases, live with. But the THC-influenced minds behind Superbad and Sausage Party have t aken this scenario and hitched it to their tried-and-true formula of awkward and libidinous young boys (or food) searching for satisfaction in their latest film, Good Boys.

The first thing that strikes you about Good Boys is that the actors are actually playing their age. Sixth graders Max, Lucas and Thor are, for all intents and purposes, some well-behaved kids who look and sound every bit of their 12 years. Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon are pinch-their-cheeks cute and could take a whole basement of geriatric Bingo players for every piece of candy in their purses with the bat of one eyelash.

But like all seemingly good kids, they have weaknesses, and for this bunch it’s the desire to be popular, or at least liked. Despite the unshakable bond of the “Bean Bag Brothers” trio, they each ache to shed their fifth-grade personas to be macho, mature middle school “men.” Like so many of their film predecessors, happiness in Good Boys hinges on attending a party being thrown by the coolest kid in school. Max has a crush on his classmate Brixlee (Millie Davis) and hopes to see her there but is told that it will be a “kissing party,” and he is ill prepared to participate.