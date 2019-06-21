Jodie Turner-Smith On Being The Malcolm X To Daniel Kaluuya’s MLK In ‘Queen & Slim’

Jodie Turner-Smith runs her fingers through her reddish brown, low-cropped fro and smiles through the Louisiana heat. Shooting for her first feature film, Queen & Slim, has taken her from the freezing polar vortex of Ohio to the outskirts of New Orleans. A tiger-striped dress clings to her lithe frame revealing a bandage tied around her thigh. The late February sun has just hit its peak in the sky, but it looks like she’s already had a really long day. She’s pleasant and engaged, but the trauma of her character, Queen, is still visible in her eyes.

TV watchers may know Jodie as the genetically enhanced first officer, Melantha Jhirl, from Syfy’s space odyssey, Nightflyers. When word first got out about a “Black Bonnie & Clyde” film being produced by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas (the gifted eye behind Beyonce’s “Formation” and Nike’s “Equality” campaign) she made it a point to get an audition.

In the script written by Lena Waithe and based on an original idea by bestselling author James Frey, Queen is a defense attorney who goes on a date with Daniel Kaluuya’s (Get Out, Black Panther) working-class character, Slim, and things go from bad to worse as the couple find themselves on a very unforeseen road trip.

“Queen goes on this date as kind of this moment of ‘I just need to get out and have some connection with somebody.’ She’s not close to anyone,” she explains when asked how a lawyer wound up on a Tinder date with a guy who works in retail. “She’s coming out of losing a case in this really negative head space and wanting to reach out to someone. And so, she turns to Tinder. And once getting there, it’s like expectations verses reality. I saw this picture and was kind of intrigued by this person who I kind of saw a sadness in that was sort of like in myself. Then you turn up for the date and it’s like, ‘Mmmmm, why did I decide to go on this?’ He works at Costco. We’re just so different. You know? And I’m like, maybe this wasn’t the best thing to do, so let’s just wrap it up and go home. And then, famous last words I guess…”

While driving home, a routine traffic stop escalates into a homicide when Slim kills the officer in self-defense. Queen immediately goes into lawyer mode, noting that Ohio imposes the death penalty for harming or shooting an officer in the line of duty, so they flee. Worse yet, the killing is captured on video and goes viral, making the two fugitives very easy to spot. Along the way the two strangers forge new bonds tempered by the heat of their shared dilemma. Everything about themselves becomes challenged under duress, making for compelling drama. Waithe considers Queen to be the Malcolm X to Slim’s Martin Luther King Jr.