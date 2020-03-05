Winston Duke Shares His Coronavirus Action Plan And The One Woman He Wouldn’t Mind Living With

In 2020 Spenser is getting an updated look and feel with action stars Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke stepping into the roles of Spenser and Hawk for the Netflix Film Spenser Confidential. In the action comedy, Spenser and Hawk are reluctant roommates in a halfway house after being released from prison. Spenser is a former cop who is jailed for assaulting a superior officer and Hawk is a young man convicted of manslaughter trying to turn his life around after his release. When two Boston police officers are murdered, the duo team up to get to the bottom of the criminal conspiracy in their hometown.

But it was Avery Brooks who co-starred as Hawk, a debonaire, sharp dressed enforcer packing his infamous silver .357 Magnum, that truly kept the bad guys in check and became the fan darling. An avatar for cool and no-nonsense style in the tradition of Shaft, in1989 Brooks was given a spin-off of his own, A Man Called Hawk , that ran for 13 episodes. Brooks also reprised the role in several subsequent TV movies based on the Spenser series.

In the mid 1980s, the popular television crime drama Spenser For Hire , based on the books by Robert B. Parker, aired on ABC and starred Robert Urich as the suave Boston-based detective, known just by his first name, Spenser.

BET spoke with Winston Duke about this latest role including what it was like stepping into Avery Brooks’ well-shined shoes, how his Caribbean roots influence his medical choices and the one woman who he thinks would be the perfect roommate. And, no it’s not his mother.

BET: Mark told me that he spoke with Avery Brooks about the Hawk character. They know each other from their movie The Big Hit. Did you get a chance to speak with Avery as well?

Winston Duke: No, I didn’t get to speak to Avery. I’ve been a really big fan of his for a long time from Star Trek and when I was coming up, before I even went to grad school and studied, I saw Avery Brooks in Baltimore in a play called Let There Be Love. He’s one of those people that let me know that I’m doing the right thing. I’ve gotta be like THIS guy one day. So it’s really crazy to come full circle and play one of the characters that he made famous.

BET: How did you put your own spin on ‘Hawk?

Winston Duke: I wanted Hawk to be the perfect man and baby and child of today. He is definitely a kid of social media and of the internet. He is definitely aware of his global positioning and surroundings and spiritual and all these things. He has a sense of confidence and strength, and uses his hair as a form of projecting that confidence and masculinity in the world. So I wanted him to be a product of the now.

BET: This Hawk is an MMA fighter. Did any of the training from Black Panther come into play?

Winston Duke: It did, it did. It helped me just learn all the moves a lot faster. We had good support in the film from Cowboy Sharon from the UFC. He helped design some of the fights and teached me how to throw some punches, turn my hip a little bit.

BET: Now in an interview you did with Variety about your film Nine Days you mentioned that you felt a certain responsibility in picking certain roles as a Black man. Did you have any hesitation playing an ex-con?

Winston Duke: I tried to play that ex-con with a lot more multi-dimensionality, because it is a reality. There are people in the world who are looking for second chances and need to find family and support systems.

Just to show you that this guy might have a warrior physicality, but has a wounded child on the inside and just wants to find family and a second chance with something really meaningful.

BET: The world has been dealing with this Coronavirus news and Black Twitter has been offering up a number of suggested home remedies like Gingerale and Robitussin. Being a Carribean man from Tobago, do you have any home remedies for when you aren’t feeling well?

Winston Duke: Oh my God, a little bush tea is what we do. Boil some bushes down and drink it. Nothing really crazy. I have a doctor in the family and I trust medical expertise. I still get my shots and also make sure I get my antibiotics, you know. When I need ‘em.

BET: Hawk and Spenser are reluctant roommates. If you could pick a celebrity roommate, who would it be?

Winston Duke: Oh man, who would it be? Rihanna. [Laughs]

Spenser Confidential debuts on Netflix March 6.