Prayers Up: Tamar Braxton Hospitalized

Tamar Braxton has been struggling with her health for a couple of years. Unfortunately, the reality star and singer revealed she is back in the hospital.

She wrote in an IG caption, "#teamoverit🤦🏽‍♀️ #notagain#thisbluebirdisNOThappy." See the post below:

#teamoverit🤦🏽‍♀️ #notagain #thisbluebirdisNOThappy😢 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

No word on exactly why Tamar had to be hospitalized, but, again, she has been struggling with health issues. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her.



Written by Renee Samuel