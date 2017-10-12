Prayers Up: Tamar Braxton Hospitalized

The reality star revealed the news on Instagram.

Published Yesterday

Tamar Braxton has been struggling with her health for a couple of years. Unfortunately, the reality star and singer revealed she is back in the hospital. 

She wrote in an IG caption, "#teamoverit🤦🏽‍♀️ #notagain#thisbluebirdisNOThappy." See the post below:

No word on exactly why Tamar had to be hospitalized, but, again, she has been struggling with health issues. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her.

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

