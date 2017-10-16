Tamar Is Out Of The Hospital And She's Already Pissed At Vince

Tamar Braxton recently had a health scare that led to her being hospitalized. Just a few days after she filled her fans in on the unfortunate situation, the singer is back like she never left. In fact, she has a message for her hubby, and she's not kidding around.

The singer/reality star took to Instagram to share that she has a clean bill of health, posting a photo of her glammed up with the caption, "They didn't want to see me feeling better... so I made sure I'm feeling better."

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Tamar was admitted to the hospital after having an adverse reaction to flu medication, but all is well now.

Shortly after her "I'm back" post, Tay Tay returned to the 'Gram to clock her husband, Vincent Herbert, for seemingly having an Instagram account, which she's made crystal clear in the past that he's "not allowed" to have.

Her reaction was triggered when former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Benzino posted a photo of him and Vince golfing together, adding what seemed to be fan page of Tamar's husband in the caption. Under the impression that it was actually his, Tamar screenshot the post, supporting it with the caption, "Wtf is this @thevincentherbert?? Don't play with me.. not today, tomorrow nor the next day."

It's pretty clear that this isn't Vince's doing, but take a look at the hilarious moment, below: