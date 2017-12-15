SMH: Now We Know Why Eva Marcille Went All Out To Defend Russell Simmons

However, recent reports show that she has a connection to the entrepreneur that's closer than previously thought.

Eva Marcille took to social media last week to express her frustrations toward those criticizing Russell Simmons after he was accused of sexual harassment and rape by several women. Some were left confused as to why the Top Model winner was coming to his defense, calling the rant "random."

Get caught up on the Russell Simmons scandal with BET Breaks, above.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Michael Sterling, Eva's boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, is one of the attorneys representing Simmons in the bubbling sexual assault case — which has expanded to include over a dozen allegations and a police investigation. In addition to Sterling, E. Carlos Tanner is also set to represent the entertainment mogul.

This comes on the heels of Eva's public defense of Simmons, where she questioned those who are "quick to condemn an amazing man because of what someone says."

As reported in November, model Keri Claussen Khalighi first accused Simmons of sexual assault, relating an incident that allegedly occurred in 1991. He has since denied her claims. Jenny Lumet followed suit, accusing Simmons of assaulting her, as well, in a piece penned on November 30. Following the publishing of her essay, HBO announced that they were removing the businessman's name and likeness form his stand-up comedy specials effective on December 1.

Since the initial allegation was made, several women have come forward claiming they were sexually harassed, assaulted and/or raped by Simmons.

Simmons, however, remains adamant that he is completely innocent.