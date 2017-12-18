Hey Toya And Reginae, Khia Has Just Two Final Words For You

This simple message apparently say it all.

Published 19 hours ago

We told you it wouldn't take long for Khia to clap back at Toya and Reginae's drag and instead of delivering a drawn out read, the outspoken star and her pal T.S. Madison kept it cute and brief.

Toya Wright and her daughter Reginae Carter took to Instagram Live a few days ago to share a few words with the "My Neck, My Back" raptress after she read the TV personality for a slew of claims ranging from her choosing to keep her ex MempHitz's last name to questioning the identity of the father of her unborn child.

The mother-daughter duo stressed that they were "working" while Khia and her Queen's Court co-host T.S. Madison were only being messy, in their eyes.

Well, it seems as Khia and Madison had time today as they took to social media to share just two words with the ladies.

"We're working... we're working," they both said, mocking Reginae's jab.

"B***h, just in case you didn't know what we were doing, we're working," Madison stressed.

