WTF: Jennifer Williams’ Ex Demands Restraining Order After She Reportedly Tried To Run Him Over

Breaking up is hard to do. Especially, when it’s a messy split. Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams has found herself in the midst of a legal battle following her split from Welcome to Sweetie Pie ’s star Tim Norman .

According to court docs obtained by TMZ.com, Norman reported his ex to LA police officials after he spotted her following him as he drove around on Sunday (Dec. 17), and found two of his tires slashed later on in the evening. While this might come as a surprise to fans of the BBW star, Norman claims there’s been other instances of violence by his ex.

Norman, who says they officially broke up in September, claims Williams tried to run him over with his own car back in July. He also accused his ex of breaking into his home and harassing and threatening him through text.

The OWN network star claims Jennifer Williams’ recent outburst are all because of the fact that he has moved on from their relationship and started dating someone else.

Oddly enough, Jennifer Williams made headlines for allegedly being involved in a love triangle with fellow reality stars Benzino and his ex-wife Althea Heart days before news of Norman’s restraining order went viral..

Tim Norman was granted a restraining order against Jennifer Williams, and she must stay 100 yards away from him.

Jennifer Williams has yet to speak out about the restraining order or her split from Norman.