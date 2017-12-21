Here's What Will Smith Had To Say About Jada's Rant Against Tiffany Haddish's Golden Globes Snub

In an exclusive interview with BET.com , the actor spoke on how policing in America helped him for his role as Daryl Ward and also touched on what he thought of his wife Jada 's dragging of Hollywood's failure to recognize Girls Trip at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Will Smith is back on the movie circuit, but this time, he's appealing to the masses by taking his talents to Netflix in the sci-fi film Bright .

Recalling an instance when he and his co-star Joel Edgerton learned, first-hand, the struggles of policing, he explained a pretty vivid and unforgettable moment that they shared.

"We had really interesting experiences because we did ride alongs," he said. "You sit in the back of the police car and we went on real calls with police officers and we were in this Black neighborhood and in LA and we’re riding with the cops, me and Joel in the backseat, and something happens and the cops slam the car in 'park' and they get out a sprint and leave us and there are these 10 Black dudes that are coming walking around the car, and they’re looking and I’m sitting there and I’m like, ‘Aww, man. I’ll do my best for you, buddy.”

Switching topics, he then spoke candidly on what he thought of Jada Pinkett-Smith's spirited Twitter tirade against the Hollywood Foreign Press, and it's safe to say that he needs to be caught up a bit.



"Whatever Jada says, yes, as a first husband answer," he said. "But I’ve been out of the country and I’m noticing that’s the theme… We’ve only had a chance to talk about it briefly and I haven’t been paying attention at all, so I’ll get up to speed in the next couple hours."

Watch his full interview, above.

