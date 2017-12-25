Did Cardi B React To Offset’s Cheating By Hollering At An Ex?

Shockwaves through the hip-hop couple world premiated after we learned that Offset allegedly cheated on Cardi B just a month before he proposed to her on-stage in Philadelphia .

Could she be getting revenge on him?

Remember, Cardi is certainly not one to hold her tongue and her most recent social media actions may at least prove she’s not all the way happy with the Migos rapper.

Let’s take you back all the way to when Cardi was on Love and Hip Hop. If you recall, she was a ride or die girlfriend for her then-incarcerated boyfriend named Tommy.

After the two split, that’s when she started seeing Offset, who she is now engaged to, but now, Tommy is out of prison and is back into rapping and performing. Perhaps her anger over the Offset’s alleged misdeads are causing her second thoughts because just after the news broke, Cardi posted a message reading “I still think about you.”

Not only that, she started following Tommy on Instagram right after posting the message. Coincidence?

It’s unclear whether Tommy still feels the same way about the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. After it became public that Cardi and Offset got engaged, Tommy reportedly told his fans he “didn’t care” that she was getting married to him and to “leave [him] alone” about it.

Could there be legit trouble in paradise? Let us know in the comment section below.