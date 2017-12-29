Meghan Markle's Father Is Reportedly 'Extremely Hurt' By This Slight From The Royal Family

Since his comments went viral, Meghan 's half-sister, Samantha , chimed in , sharing that they were anything but estranged, growing up. Now, their father, Thomas , is following suit and he is reportedly pretty bothered by the Prince's words.

Prince Harry recently made some not so positive comments , inadvertently, about his fiancée's family, claiming the Royals are the "family she's never had."

The drama comes on the heels of Prince Harry's comments made on the BBC radio show Today where he said, "She's done an absolutely amazing job [adjusting]. She's getting in there and it's the family I suppose that she's never had."

According to DailyMail.com, Thomas Markle Jr., 51, said that their father is "extremely hurt" by Prince Harry's assumption about their family and further added that they have "smothered her with love" and ensured that they celebrated every holiday together.

The site reports that Prince Harry still hasn't met Meghan's father yet, who lives in Mexico, but has met her mother, Doria Ragland, who resides in Los Angeles.