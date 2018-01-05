Wiz Khalifa Makes A Surprising Confession About Amber Rose In New Freestyle

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose are one celebrity couple we were sad to see go their separate ways. Unlike most couples, the pair has remained quite friendly in the public eye despite their divorce back in 2014. Although they’ve both moved on to new relationships since their split, Wiz revealed that they still love one another in a new freestyle on the ‘Big Boy’s Neighborhood’ radio show.

Veteran radio host Big Boy and Wiz wrote down different words they wanted each other to freestyle about. Wiz, who was surprised when he saw his ex-wife’s name, rapped, “I don’t want no drama. Why you gotta bring up my baby mama,” over Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” instrumentals.

Dishing on their current status he continued, “I still love her. She loves me too. You think Imma talk bad about her you're through. I never will that's the mother of my kid.”

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa were married for a year and a half before they divorced in 2014. The former couple shares a four-year-old son named Sebastian Taylor Thomaz.

Check out Wiz Khalifa’s Amber Rose inspired freestyle below: