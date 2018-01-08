Issa Rae Puts A Golden Globes Guest On Blast For Not Being Able To Tell Their Black Actresses Apart

The 75th Annual Golden Globes Awards managed to be a night to remember thanks largely in part to the #TimesUp protest in support of the #MeToo movement. However, the night was not fully rid of ignorance as nominee Issa Rae shared an unfortunate exchange she overheard from a couple of the night's attendees.

The Insecure actress took to Twitter to share the exchange she overheard between two guests, with one seemingly confusing Luke Cage actress Alfre Woodard for How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis.

"Overheard: 'Alfre Woodard looks amazing.' 'Oh, I didn't see her. But Viola looks great!' 'Oh that's who I meant. That's who I mean,'" she wrote.

Issa, soon after, deleted the tweet, but thanks to the power of social media, the screenshot lives on to prove the ignorance that apparently persists, today. As for Ms. Woodard, it's about damn time people started putting some respek on her name.

