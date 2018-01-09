SMDH: Why Are Internet Trolls Taunting Alexis Skyy Days After She Delivered Her Premature Daughter?

Social media can be a very cruel place at times. The anonymity surrounding social media often leads to people saying mean, hurtful things they wouldn’t be as willing to repeat IRL. Reality star and new mom Alexis Skyy is learning all about the cruel nature of social media.

Days after delivering her one-pound daughter nearly three months premature, Alexis Skyy uploaded a photo with the caption, “Mom.” The photo of the Alexis Skyy sitting at what appeared to be a restaurant ruffled the feathers of many commenters who slammed her for being “out” while her newborn baby is hospitalized.

“U didn't carry the baby long .. Didn't push it out .. All you been doing was copying masika and talking about cereal .... Bye waste gyal ..talking bout " Mom," one commenter wrote. Another commenter chimed in writing, “Stop tryna look cute all the time and go do the mom thing wtf..i keep seein you but not to much about the baby thats fight for her life smh girl BYE.”

While one commenter pointed out that the picture was originally posted back in October, others came to the reality star’s defense. “Lord!! Clearly y’all didn’t watch her Instagram story. She’s still in the hospital due to the fact that she had a c-section. Posting old pics because she CAN,” one Alexis Skyy supporter wrote. “Damn some of yall rude asf her baby in the nicu so wtf yall want her posting pics​ of her in there and telling her to go be a mom yall some damn dummies,” another quipped.

Despite the shade, Alexis Skyy gave an emotional but hopeful update about baby Alaiya’s condition on her Instagram Story. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star revealed that while her new daughter would be spending several months in the hospital, the newborn is a “fighter” and “everything’s good with her.”

Check out Alexis Skyy’s update below: