Here’s Ray J’s Response To Rumors He’s Cheating On His Pregnant Wife, Princess Love

Ray J had a reputation for being a bit of a player during his bachelor days, but now that the reality star is a married man, many had hopes that he had put that life behind him. However, after video surfaced of the "One Wish" singer seemingly cheating on his wife, Princess Love, many have taken to social media to share their opinions. Now he is responding to the claims that he's been unfaithful, and he's getting philosophical on us.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star posted a photo of him on a private jet with a lengthy caption explaining how he felt about the backlash. "God is in control of everything Ray — don't let this negative energy get 2 you Ray — You are doing everything right — from being faithful — staying focused on the goal and treating everyone with respect and love Ray," he wrote, before ending the long post with, "#ThoughtsToSelf." Take a look at the interesting post, below:

Princess, however, has been taking to social media, herself, cryptically addressing her husband's actions. She even responded to a fan's comment, pointing out that she hadn't seen him in a week. In another post, she retweeted a fan's comment calling her husband out for "presenting himself as changed" and stressing that she is not one to stand for cheating.

Oops👀 A post shared by FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousig) on Jan 23, 2018 at 8:42pm PST

#IssaPublicityStunt 😂💯 A post shared by FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousig) on Jan 22, 2018 at 12:26pm PST

What does this mean for the couple? Hopefully these two can work things out.

Written by John Justice