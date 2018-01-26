Sad News For ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Dr. Simone Whitmore

Another day, another devastating reality star breakup. This time, it’s Married to Medicine star Dr. Simone Whitmore parting ways from her husband of 21 years, Cecil Whitmore .

The acclaimed OB-GYN confirmed their split in a statement to People.com . “There is no if here, there are no games. I am not pretending. I am done,” she revealed.

Candidly dishing on the cause of their split, Dr. Whitmore added, “I have reached a place where I am in a marriage where I do not feel loved and no sacrifices are being made for me to make me feel loved. I must move on.”

Whitmore’s relationship struggles have been documented through her reality series. Despite appearing to have made great progress with the help of marriage counseling on the south’s fourth season, Whitmore revealed that their issues quickly picked up after the show wrapped.” It looked like we were improving. The problem is we should have continued counseling, and we did not...We should have kept marital counseling as a priority, but we let the ball drop.”

Although Dr. Whitmore and her estranged husband have parted ways, they’ve managed to communicate on “very friendly terms.”

Feeling hopeful about life after marriage, Dr. Whitmore added, “Divorce is nothing that anyone should be feeling sorry for me, because I am looking forward to a new chapter, a new life, a new beginning.”

The couple met while she was a student at Spelman College and welcomed two sons Miles, 19 and Michael, 15, over the course of their 21-year marriage.