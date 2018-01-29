Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Responds To Rumors She Had Plastic Surgery To Make Her Face ‘Thicker’

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 13: TV personality Kim Zolciak (R) and daughter Brielle Biermann visit Hollywood Today Live at W Hollywood on October 13, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Published 9 hours ago

Brielle Biermann has made a name for herself by inserting herself in Real Housewives of Atlanta drama with Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore, but now the 20-year-old is back in headlines after being accused of getting plastic surgery.


Biermann posed for a picture with her boyfriend, MLB newbie Michael Kopech and drew a slew of criticism for her fuller face.

sox fest🦋🎉🧡🤗✨💋

With commenters slamming her left and right with claims of going under the knife, Brielle revealed that it’s all due to her gaining weight. “I did nothing but my lips!!! My face is fat right now i’m thicker than i usually am can all of u seriously f**k off. It’s my face if i wanna get 37 surgeries on it i will!! bye," she wrote.

During a 2016 appearance on The Doctors, Brielle Biermann discussed rumors about her alleged plastic surgery and even opened up about what modifications she’s actually undergone.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

