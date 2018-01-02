Prayers Up! Kim And Kanye's Son Hospitalized For Severe Case Of Pneumonia

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had the scare all parents dread days before ringing in the new year when their son, Saint West, had to be hospitalized after suffering from a bad case of pneumonia.

According to TMZ, the 2-year-old was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday. His famous parents reportedly shared overnight duties, ensuring that one of them was with him at all times.

He reportedly was held in the hospital for a couple of days and was released on Saturday, just in time to ring in the new year with his family. Sources close to the Kardashian-Wests say he is doing well and is at home.

This is proving to be a busy couple of weeks for KimYe as their third child is rumored to be delivered via surrogate, today.