Report: Tisha Campbell Is Accusing Duane Martin Of Hiding Money From Her

Things are reportedly getting ugly between estranged couple Tisha Campbell-Martin and her husband, Duane Martin, as the actress is allegedly accusing him of hiding their money from her during their marriage, and she wants him to pay up.

According to TMZ, the My Wife & Kids actress filed legal documents claiming the All of Us star was hiding and misappropriating funds throughout the course of their marriage.

While it remains a mystery what the exact amount of money was that she is allegedly claiming he hid, it is reported that she is now taking the issue to court, asking a judge to take action against her estranged husband.

This comes four months after she filed for divorce after 20 years of marriage. The two legally separated back in December 2016. The site further reports that the actress wants Martin to pay spousal support.

Back in 2017, a judge also ordered them to turn over their financial records to prove they were not hiding away thousands of dollars while claiming to be bankrupt.