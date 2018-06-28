LMFAO! Future’s Alleged Baby Mother Joie Chavis Destroyed Him With This Epic Shade

While Joie Chavis never revealed the identity of her unborn child's father in her pregnancy announcement, speculation swirled that Future was indeed the father. The choreographer's recent post on social media added even more fuel to rumors that she was expecting a child with the Atlanta rapper.

Chavis, who has a daughter with Bow Wow, began on an upbeat note writing, "Despite the fact that I've been terribly sick this pregnancy, overall I'm happy, healthy, getting my energy back and I really appreciate the outpour of love and support from those who reached out to me."

Taking what appeared to be a shot at Future, who was recently spotted out with his ex-Brittni Mealy, Chavis wrote, "On another note, what in the Ghetto! Lol please keep the negative energy off my page and leave those clowns to their circus. I'm going to continue to take the high road and fly high. High enough to s**t on a wig or two. Ha just kidding guys. Be blessed."

As if that wasn't lethal enough, Chavis took a phrase to her soon-to-be baby daddy allegedly said to a woman he curved and she freaked it! "And please don't pity me. I'm good luv, enjoy," she joked.