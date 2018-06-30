Prayers Up: Melyssa Ford Suffers Serious Head Injury After Serious Car Accident

Melyssa Ford has reportedly suffered a fractured skull after being involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler.

The model and reality television star’s close friend Maryam Iman, relayed the news in an Instagram post on Friday (June 29). According to her, Ford’s Jeep flipped three times after a collision with the truck.

It’s unclear when the accident took place, but Melyssa Ford is still alive because she wore her seatbelt, though she is still battling serious injuries including bleeding brain and a concussion. The driver of the other vehicle has yet to be identified publicly.