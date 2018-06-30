Prayers Up: Melyssa Ford Suffers Serious Head Injury After Serious Car Accident

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
Melyssa Ford has reportedly suffered a fractured skull after being involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler.
The model and reality television star’s close friend Maryam Iman, relayed the news in an Instagram post on Friday (June 29). According to her, Ford’s Jeep flipped three times after a collision with the truck.
It’s unclear when the accident took place, but Melyssa Ford is still alive because she wore her seatbelt, though she is still battling serious injuries including bleeding brain and a concussion. The driver of the other vehicle has yet to be identified publicly.
Just yesterday my best friend/adopted big sister @melyssaford (this is posted with her knowledge)Got clipped by an 18 wheeler...her jeep flipped three times. Thank god she was wearing her seatbelt but sustained serious head inquiries. She fractured her skull as well as a concussion and bleeding in her brain. Seeing you in the hospital bed reminded how short life is and how fast things can happen. Driving home yesterday from the hospital completely choked me up. It’s a blessing you are still here with us. However I’m absolutely disgusted by the lack of sensitivity and ignorant comments being made on instagram. This is not a joke. She is beyond lucky to be alive. Nothing is fucking funny about someone getting in a car accident. Mel has an 10 inch open wound that had to be surgically closed with staples and stitches and several abrasions on her body. Life is short and so please spread love. Please only send my friend love and healing during this time. Hug your loved ones and hold them close ❤️ love you @melyssaford and I’m glad you’re still here with us.
“Seeing you in the hospital bed reminded how short life is and how fast things can happen. Driving home yesterday from the hospital completely choked me up. It’s a blessing you are still here with us,” Iman captioned in part under a picture of her and ford on IG. “Life is short and so please spread love. Please only send my friend love and healing during this time. Hug your loved ones and hold them close love you @melyssaford and I’m glad you’re still here with us.”
Melyssa Ford rose to prominence during the late 1990s and early ‘00s as a hip-hop video model. Ford also holds a degree in Forensic Psychology and has parlayed her modeling into an acting career.
Our thoughts are with Ford and her family and friends. We are praying for a speedy recovery!
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
