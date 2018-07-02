Blac Chyna’s New Man Shares A Startling Detail With Her Ex

If Blac Chyna's proven anything over the years, it's that she moves on quickly from a breakup, and her latest romantic situation proves just that, once again. In fact, her new alleged bae has a disturbing similarity to her now 19-year-old ex-boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay.

Judging from a recent social media exchange, the former stripper is allegedly now involved with professional boxer Devin Haney, and get this: he's also 19. The mother of two recently posted a photo of the athlete on her Instagarm account with the caption, "Hi babe." Her greeting didn't go unnoticed as Haney, himself, took to the comments section below the post to respond with a red heart emoji.

The 30-year-old seems to, most recently, have a thing for much younger men who aren't even of legal drinking age. Just a few days ago, her ex revealed to the world that their relationship was over.

Written by John Justice