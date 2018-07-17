On To The Next: Masika Kalysha Is Leaving ‘Love & Hip Hop’ For This Reality TV Franchise

While Masika Kalysha seems to no longer be a part of the Love & Hip Hop franchise, she reportedly is joining another pretty popular reality TV family on a completely different network.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the reality starlet is set to join the cast of WEtv's Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

This news comes on the heels of fans noticing that Masika was absent from the trailer for the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, which introduced her to the world.

If the news holds any truth, she will be joining the likes of Bow Wow, Zonnique Pullins, Reginae Carter, Shaniah Mauldin, Ayana Fite and Brandon Barnes on the cast of GUHH.