Lamar Odom Reportedly Involved A Shooting After A Dispute At Hooters

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Lamar Odom arrives at the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at LA Center Studios on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM)

Odom and his friends were allegedly part of an altercation.

Published 1 week ago

Lamar Odom had a frightening run-in over the weekend. The former NBA star was reportedly involved in a shooting in his hometown of Queens, New York.

Members of Odom's entourage were allegedly involved in a verbal dispute with another gorup of men while dining at a Hooters restaurant in Queens, per PEOPLE.

Gun shots were fired by the other group while Odom ate at one of the restaurant's outdoor tables.

An NYPD public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE that Odom was not the intended targeet or involved in the actual dispute. He was reportedly just present on the at the restaurant.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

