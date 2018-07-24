Lamar Odom Reportedly Involved A Shooting After A Dispute At Hooters

Lamar Odom had a frightening run-in over the weekend. The former NBA star was reportedly involved in a shooting in his hometown of Queens, New York.

Members of Odom's entourage were allegedly involved in a verbal dispute with another gorup of men while dining at a Hooters restaurant in Queens, per PEOPLE.

Gun shots were fired by the other group while Odom ate at one of the restaurant's outdoor tables.

An NYPD public information officer confirmed to PEOPLE that Odom was not the intended targeet or involved in the actual dispute. He was reportedly just present on the at the restaurant.