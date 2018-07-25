Mystery Solved: Porsha Williams Finally Debuts Her New Boyfriend On Instagram, And They Are Cute AF

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
Porsha Williams has a new man in her life, but she's been refraining from showing him off to the world, until now.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently took to Instagram to debut her new boyfriend, Dennis McKinley, in a series of photos and videos.
In one of them, she can be seen cozying up to her new bae. In the caption, she wishes him a happy birthday before adding, "Let's make it last forever."
Take a look, below:
The reality starlet also let her followers in on her and her man's personal time on her Instagram Story. Take a look at the cute video clips, below:
The two previously made headlines when they were spotted shopping for rings in New York City.
Williams first mentioned that she was dating a new man on her radio show, Dish Nation, back in June.
"And that's how it happens. It's always when you're not looking anymore," she said. " It's when you go ahead and give up... I stopped looking and he arrived. Thank you, Jesus!"
According to theJasmineBRAND.com, McKinley, 37, is the owner of a hair company and hails from Detroit. The site also reports that he owns an Atlanta-based investment company called Detroit Equities and even dabbled in acting a bit, having starred in a film called How She Move back in 2007.
(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
