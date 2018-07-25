Mystery Solved: Porsha Williams Finally Debuts Her New Boyfriend On Instagram, And They Are Cute AF

Porsha Williams has a new man in her life, but she's been refraining from showing him off to the world, until now.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently took to Instagram to debut her new boyfriend, Dennis McKinley, in a series of photos and videos.

In one of them, she can be seen cozying up to her new bae. In the caption, she wishes him a happy birthday before adding, "Let's make it last forever."

