Uh-oh: Ray J Told Princess Love To Apologize To His Mother And Brandy, And It Did Not Go Well

There appears to be trouble in paradise in the Norwood household as Ray J and Princess Love continue to butt heads about the new mother's approach to dealing with family drama.

In a preview for the next episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, after being away from his pregnant wife for six days, the "One Wish" singer popped up at an event to confront Princess about blasting his mother and sister, Brandy, on social media.

What he didn't expect, however, was for his new wife to firmly reject his order to apologize to his sis and mom after all three of them went on a scathing posting spree, dragging one another for filth.

Watch the interaction between the new parents, below: