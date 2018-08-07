Deuces: A KarJenner Just Dumped Her Longtime Boyfriend

Deuces: A KarJenner Just Dumped Her Longtime Boyfriend

He's already moved on to his next prospect.

The Kardashian-Jenners are all currently boo'd up — and married. However, one of the ladies recently pulled the plug on her relationship, and her now ex-boyfriend is already moving on to the next one.

According to TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian ended her longtime relationship with her younger bae, Younes Bendjima.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 04: Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian attend SAMS Benefit for Syrian Refugees on May 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS))
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS))

The site reports that Kardashian was the one who chose to end things, and the deal was solidified to the public when they both unfollowed one another on social media.

While no particular reason for the split has been highlighted, an insider reported that it had no correlation to the nasty comment he left on a photo of Kourtney showing off her body last month.

The reality starlet and the fashion model first began dating back in 2016 at a bar during Paris Fashion week shortly before Kim's highly publicized robbery.

While the two are said to have recently parted ways, Bendjima was already spotted cuddling on the beach with a new woman, whom TMZ has identified as Jordan Ozuna, a former Hooters waitress whose dating history includes the likes of Tyga and Justin Bieber.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

