Damn! Kim Kardashian Drags Tyson Beckford On The Radio For Body Shaming Her

Kim Kardashian had a war of words with Tyson Beckford last week and now she’s reflecting to how it all went down.

Kim is now speaking out and defending her comments while also reflecting on her decision to clap back at Beckford. During an interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3, she defended her actions and continued to shade him.

Model and actor originally went at Kim and her figure, which prompted her to accuse him of being gay.

“People were sending me stuff on his page, he keeps on going and going and going, and I’m just like, dude, that’s so female lame to me,” she said when asked about the clapback. “That’s just lame to me. And for anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying sis? All my best friends are gay, I support the community, I love the community, they love me, that has nothing to do with this.

“I even hate to talk about him because I feel like it’s just a female thing to do — to be hating on another female, for like what?” she continued. “It’s so lame to me…I was just like f**k you dude.”

Yow! Kim ain’t playing!

Tyson originally commented twice on a pic of Mrs. Kardashian ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, writing, “Sorry I Don’t care for it personally,” and “She is not real,doctor f***ed up on her right hip.” She replied with, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” accompanied by a trio of hashtags, including a cup of tea and painted nails.