Huge News For 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Yandy Smith

The reality star/entrepreneur has officially accepted the role of becoming a foster mother, and she's shared the news with her followers online.

The Love & Hip Hop alum recently shared the details in an emotional Instagram post showing she and her new potential foster daughter, Infinity Gilyard, leaving family court in New York City.

In the caption, Smith explained that their relationship began three years ago after she spoke at Gilyard's school. Their bond continued to flourish after she accepted the role as her mentor as a part of the EGL P.U.D. (Partners Uplifting our Daughters) non-profit organization.

The clip shows the two walking out of the courthouse with Gilyard's arms wrapped around Smith as she explained, "The judge approved of everything."

"So, Infinity can come back to my house," she added. "They said we can start the processs for me becoming a foster mother."

Watch her further elaborate on the moment and their history in the full caption, below: