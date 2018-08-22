Huge News For 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Yandy Smith

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Yandy Smith arrives to the 2018 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

The reality star is now embracing a major new role.

Huge congratulations are in order for Yandy Smith.

The reality star/entrepreneur has officially accepted the role of becoming a foster mother, and she's shared the news with her followers online.

The Love & Hip Hop alum recently shared the details in an emotional Instagram post showing she and her new potential foster daughter, Infinity Gilyard, leaving family court in New York City.

In the caption, Smith explained that their relationship began three years ago after she spoke at Gilyard's school. Their bond continued to flourish after she accepted the role as her mentor as a part of the EGL P.U.D. (Partners Uplifting our Daughters) non-profit organization.

The clip shows the two walking out of the courthouse with Gilyard's arms wrapped around Smith as she explained, "The judge approved of everything."

"So, Infinity can come back to my house," she added. "They said we can start the processs for me becoming a foster mother."

Watch her further elaborate on the moment and their history in the full caption, below:

I never know how God wants to use me. Everyday I’m learning how to be a better me and this new chapter is going to take a lot of learning. I know there’s a process in everything...this has been an emotional one. I met @tooiinfinityandbeyond when she was in 7th grade speaking at her school, never thought 3 years later I would be in the process of becoming a foster mommy to her. Not totally cleared yet but I’m approved to start the process. The judge, ACS, the attorneys were all great. I’m sharing this with you all because she wanted me to. She wanted mentors out there to know the impact they could have in changing the trajectory of a child’s life. Cuz I promise her life will never be the same again!!!! @fromyandytoinfinity is my new journey please pray for me and if you have any advice I’m open to it all❤️

A post shared by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) on

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

