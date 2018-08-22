‘Insecure’ For What? Jay Ellis Just Landed The Movie Role Of A Lifetime

Die-hard fans of the majorly successful HBO series Insecure wasted no time in expressing their outrage over the show's production staff's decision to axe Jay Ellis' character, Lawrence, from the show's currently airing third season.

While the news of his departure clearly doesn't sit well with the ever-loyal #LawrenceHive, its members should be pleased to learn that Ellis has secured a new role in what is guaranteed to be a blockbuster smash.