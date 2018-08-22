‘Insecure’ For What? Jay Ellis Just Landed The Movie Role Of A Lifetime

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Die-hard fans of the majorly successful HBO series Insecure wasted no time in expressing their outrage over the show's production staff's decision to axe Jay Ellis' character, Lawrence, from the show's currently airing third season.
While the news of his departure clearly doesn't sit well with the ever-loyal #LawrenceHive, its members should be pleased to learn that Ellis has secured a new role in what is guaranteed to be a blockbuster smash.
According to Deadline, Ellis has been cast in Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick.
He will star alongside Tom Cruise — who famously starred in the original film — and a slew of other actors including Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, Monice Barbaro.
While not much about the film has been divulged to the public just yet, it has been revealed that Ellis will portray a pilot.
The film serves as a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun and will be directed by Joseph Kosinski.
Ellis recently took to Instagram to share the news with his followers:
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
COMMENTS