Michael B. Jordan Just Used His Killmonger Cred To Shake Up Hollywood In A Huge Way

attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Michael B. Jordan Just Used His Killmonger Cred To Shake Up Hollywood In A Huge Way

He’s making more than money moves.

Published 1 week ago

Over the last few years, there's been tons of talk about diversity and inclusion within Hollywood. With the rise of hashtags like #OscarsSoWhite and the discussion surrounding gender-based pay disparities, the entertainment industry been called out on decades worth of injustice.

Michael B. Jordan is answeing the call to make a change.

According to Variety, Jordan was involved in WarnerMedia's decision to launch a new policy that boosts diversity and inclusion within "all productions that hail from Warner Bros., HBO, and Turner."

Jordan issued a statement about the new partnership on social media. "Inclusivity has always been a no-brainer for me, especially as a black man in this business. It wasn't until Frances McDormand spoke the words that set the industry on fire-inclusion rider- that I realized we could standardize this practice."

Diversifying hires in front of and behind the camera, the new initiative will apply to all productions beginning with the Michael B. Jordan produced Just Mercy.

The upcoming film is based on attorney Bryan Stevenson and follows his journeyas a defense attorney who's fighting to appeal the conviction of a man wrongfully convicted of a murder and sentenced to death.

View this post on Instagram

Inclusivity has always been a no-brainer for me, especially as a black man in this business. It wasn’t until Frances McDormand spoke the two words that set the industry on fire — inclusion rider — that I realized we could standardize this practice. Earlier this year I formally pledged my production company, Outlier Society, to this way of doing business. And today, the @warnermediagroup family has announced a new policy that accomplishes our shared objectives. I applaud them for taking this enormous step forward and I’m proud that our film, Just Mercy, — which begins production today —  will be the first to formally represent the future we have been working toward, together. This is just the beginning...

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs