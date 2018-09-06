Michael B. Jordan Just Used His Killmonger Cred To Shake Up Hollywood In A Huge Way

Over the last few years, there's been tons of talk about diversity and inclusion within Hollywood. With the rise of hashtags like #OscarsSoWhite and the discussion surrounding gender-based pay disparities , the entertainment industry been called out on decades worth of injustice.

According to Variety, Jordan was involved in WarnerMedia's decision to launch a new policy that boosts diversity and inclusion within "all productions that hail from Warner Bros., HBO, and Turner."

Jordan issued a statement about the new partnership on social media. "Inclusivity has always been a no-brainer for me, especially as a black man in this business. It wasn't until Frances McDormand spoke the words that set the industry on fire-inclusion rider- that I realized we could standardize this practice."

Diversifying hires in front of and behind the camera, the new initiative will apply to all productions beginning with the Michael B. Jordan produced Just Mercy.

The upcoming film is based on attorney Bryan Stevenson and follows his journeyas a defense attorney who's fighting to appeal the conviction of a man wrongfully convicted of a murder and sentenced to death.