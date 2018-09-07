This Former 'Basketball Wives' Star Just Learned Her Husband Cheated On Her With More Than 50 Women

The ladies of the hit VH1 reality series Basketball Wives have, through the years, documented their countless struggles with their respective spouses and significant others. Of those trials, of course, included infidelity among many of them who were married. One of ladies, in fact, recently learned, on camera, that her husband cheated on her with more than 50 women throughout the course of their marriage.

The woman in question is former Basketball Wives starlet Brandi Maxiell and her serial cheating husband, Jason Maxiell.

(Photo by Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images)















Fans of the show may already know that, throughout the years, Brandi has dealt with a lot, including being diagnosed with and beating ovarian cancer. Included in her life struggles, unfortunately, was her husband's long-standing infidelity throughout the years — a topic that she openly shared during her stint on the show. Most recently, the couple has enlisted the help of infamous life coach Iyanla Vanzant to help them resolve their marital issues. While filming the upcoming episode of the OWN network's Fix My Life, the former athlete dropped the bomb that he has stepped out on his wife with more than 50 women throughout the years. See the heartbreaking moment unfold, below:

Written by Moriba Cummings