Not Today: Omari Hardwick Has War Of Words With Fan Who Blasted Him For Not Taking A Photo

However, one fan learned the hard way that it is ultimately still a matter of choice when Omari Hardwick got into a verbal spat on social media with a fan whom he refused to snap a pic with while out and about with his family.

Celebrities often get a bad rap from fans and admirers after refusing to tend to their so-called "expected duties" as public figures. In today's selfie culture, that said duty often boils down to celebs inadvertently agreeing to fans' requests to take photos, regardless of the setting or temperament.

The Power star recently took to Instagram to share that he is tired of fans failing to differentiate his character on the his Starz series to his real persona.

He went on to explain a recent instance where a supporter harassed him for a photo while he was out and about with his family.

Another fan took to Instagram to slam him for allegedly yelling at the woman in question — a claim he firmly denied.

"Heard you yelled at a girl who asked for a picture because you were with your family.. In her defense she didn't [know] who was [with] you," the fan wrote. "You actors be acting like your [sic] God. Knock it off playboy."

Clearly enraged by the comment, which he claims was completely misconstrued, Hardwick went on to clarify what really went down to the third-party commenter.

"Let me kill yo f*****y, playboy," he responded. "She got out of her car to follow me and my family maybe 200 yards... as this older sweet nanny tells us. She gets to me and ask for a pic. I say, as I always do, God bless you, I don't do [pictures] when I'm with my family. Respectfully. She then responds, 'So, I can't get a picture with you?!' With SHOCK in her face. She never acknowledges my family with a LOOK. I go, 'Huh? You didn't hear what I said?'"

The woman in question eventually chimed in, herself, claiming the actor was not being truthful, writing, "You're a liar. I walked off after saying, 'Ah, really? Okay.' Walked across the street, you started yelling."

The two went back and forth for a bit longer, with Hardwick ending it all with the words, "You are a lost human. God bless your soul."

Read the lengthy exchange, below: