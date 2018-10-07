Meghan Markle's Hatin' Half-Sister Had The Nerve To Show Up At Kensington Palace

Pictures published in The Mirror appear to show Samantha Markle arriving to the royal palace and then being turned away by security. The newspaper claims the 53-year-old argued with police who were guarding the gates before handing over a letter for Meghan.

The confrontation reportedly came on a recent trip Samantha made to the United Kingdom with an aim to confront her half-sister. She was accompanied by her partner, who pushed her in a wheelchair.

She reportedly refused to leave the palace area and ended up buying souvenir masks of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry. Samantha Markle supposedly gave palace officials an “ultimatum” in which she’d only visit with her sister if they didn’t arrange a meeting.