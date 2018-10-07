Meghan Markle's Hatin' Half-Sister Had The Nerve To Show Up At Kensington Palace

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Meghan Markle’s half-sister reportedly made a scene when she showed up to Kensington Palace unannounced.
Pictures published in The Mirror appear to show Samantha Markle arriving to the royal palace and then being turned away by security. The newspaper claims the 53-year-old argued with police who were guarding the gates before handing over a letter for Meghan.
The confrontation reportedly came on a recent trip Samantha made to the United Kingdom with an aim to confront her half-sister. She was accompanied by her partner, who pushed her in a wheelchair.
She reportedly refused to leave the palace area and ended up buying souvenir masks of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry. Samantha Markle supposedly gave palace officials an “ultimatum” in which she’d only visit with her sister if they didn’t arrange a meeting.
Samantha Markle in front of Buckingham Palace!!! #Bansamanthamarklefromuk pic.twitter.com/8NEa4AUcS4— #Meghanmarkleroyal (@Meghanmarkleroy) October 7, 2018
A source close to Samantha told The Mirror, “She fully hoped they would let her in but she was turned away. She handed a letter to one of the guards in the hope they would pass it on. It was a sad sight.”
During that same trip to the UK, Samantha appeared on a local TV program and apologised to Meghan. “I just think that families can be this way when there’s confusion and when people are hurt,” she said. “So moving forward I apologise and I wish things could be different.”
Samantha is Meghan’s half-sister from her father’s first marriage.
Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
days
COMMENTS