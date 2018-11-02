Issa Wrap: Larsa Pippen Officially Filed For Divorce From Scottie Pippen

After multiple separations and reconciliations, former NBA baller Scottie Pippen and his wife, Larsa , are officially bringing their marriage to an end.

According to TMZ, Larsa filed for divorce from the former Chicago Bulls star on Friday (Nov 11) after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Along with iniitiating the divorce, she iis reportedly asking for joint and legal physical custody of their four children. Pippen's reportedly asking for spousal support as well.

After news of the split was released, Larsa reached out to TMZ with a statement. "It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives," she explained.

The mom of four continued, "We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time."

This divorce follows a brief reconciliation between the couple after Scottie Pippen originally filed for divorce in 2016. In the midst of their 2016 marital woes, a 911 call of a visibly worked up Larsa asking for assistance due to her husband's "aggressive" behavior was leaked online. The couple reconciled right before Valentine's Day 2017.