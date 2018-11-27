Drake Sent Chris Brown A Gift That Proves Their Friendship Is For Real

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Drake bringing out Chris Brown during his Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour was only the beginning of their rekindled bromance.
Breezy recently took to IG showing just how real their newly mended friendship is.
Brown uploaded an image of a new OVO jacket he was gifted by the Scorpion emcee. "@champagnepapi thanks for lacing me I GOT THAT🔥 @blackpyramidofficial FOR YA," he graciously wrote.
Breezy's new OVO merch is only the latest development in the new friendship between him and Drake.
Days after Drake brought Chris Brown onstage, the duo had the 'gram on fire when they posed alongside one another at Drizzy's 2000's-themed birthday bash.
