Drake Sent Chris Brown A Gift That Proves Their Friendship Is For Real

NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: Drake and Chris Brown visit Greenhouse on August 24, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

Breezy shared a pic and a thank you on Instagram.

Published 1 week ago

Drake bringing out Chris Brown during his Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour was only the beginning of their rekindled bromance.

Breezy recently took to IG showing just how real their newly mended friendship is.

Brown uploaded an image of a new OVO jacket he was gifted by the Scorpion emcee. "@champagnepapi thanks for lacing me I GOT THAT🔥 @blackpyramidofficial FOR YA," he graciously wrote.

Breezy's new OVO merch is only the latest development in the new friendship between him and Drake.

Days after Drake brought Chris Brown onstage, the duo had the 'gram on fire when they posed alongside one another at Drizzy's 2000's-themed birthday bash.

Light skin LEGENDS

