Report: K. Michelle Has Landed A New Reality Show To Help Women Get Cosmetic Surgeries

K. Michelle is using her own struggles with cosmetic surgery to help other women as it is being reported that she has recently landed her own show where she will help facilitate silicone removals.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, who has been vocal about her own roadblocks in relation to having her butt injections removed, is seeking to help women who have had similar experiences with harmful procedures.

Fans of the star may recall that, back in 2017, she opened up about experiencing symptoms that she could not quite trace, including migraines, fatigue and severe pain in her back and legs. It was later determined that the past procedures she had done to her butt were the main causes of those side effects.

In fact, the "V.S.O.P." crooner said that she has had four surgeries and two blood transfusions as a result of her illegal silicone injections.

Now, the star is using her pain to help others who may not know how to navigate such a scary situation. Kudos to her.

No further details on her venture have been divulged to the public.