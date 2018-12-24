Tiffany Haddish Is Reportedly Dating This Oscar-Winning Rapper And Actor

Tiffany Haddish reportedly has a new man on her arm and he happens to be quite the experienced Hollywood heartthrob.

According to The Blast , the Nobody's Fool star is currently getting cozy with Academy Award-winning actor and rapper Common .

The site caught video of the two walking hand-in-hand past a group of photographers on Wednesday night before getting into the same SUV.

After leaving a New York City party, together, their body language, according to the site, exuded a "more than friends" demeanor, with Common guiding the actress by her wrist to the vehicle before getting in beside her.

The two are reportedly both single as Common is fairly fresh from his split from political commentator Angela Rye. In the past, he has also been linked to the likes of Erykah Badu, Serena Williams, Laura Dern and Regina Hall.

As of now, neither of them has confirmed that their chemistry is more than strictly business as they are currently filming a movie together titled The Kitchen.