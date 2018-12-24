Tiffany Haddish Is Reportedly Dating This Oscar-Winning Rapper And Actor

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Actor Tiffany Haddish attends the world premiere of 'Nobody's Fool' at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 28, 2018 in New York, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Tiffany Haddish Is Reportedly Dating This Oscar-Winning Rapper And Actor

Cameras caught her out on the town with the serial celebrity-dater.

Published 2 days ago

Tiffany Haddish reportedly has a new man on her arm and he happens to be quite the experienced Hollywood heartthrob.

According to The Blast, the Nobody's Fool star is currently getting cozy with Academy Award-winning actor and rapper Common.

<<enter caption here>> at American Cinematheque's Egyptian Theatre on December 10, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The site caught video of the two walking hand-in-hand past a group of photographers on Wednesday night before getting into the same SUV.

After leaving a New York City party, together, their body language, according to the site, exuded a "more than friends" demeanor, with Common guiding the actress by her wrist to the vehicle before getting in beside her.

The two are reportedly both single as Common is fairly fresh from his split from political commentator Angela Rye. In the past, he has also been linked to the likes of Erykah Badu, Serena Williams, Laura Dern and Regina Hall.

As of now, neither of them has confirmed that their chemistry is more than strictly business as they are currently filming a movie together titled The Kitchen.

Written by John Justice

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs