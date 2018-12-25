Congrats! Joie Chavis Gave Birth To Her First Child With Future And Has Already Shared An Adorable Photo

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Surprise! Future’s baby’s mother, Joie Chavis gave birth to a healthy baby boy, and he’s already creating baby fever on social media!
The choreographer and social media sensation recently took to the ‘gram to show off her bundle of joy with an adorable newborn photo.
Meet Baby Hendrix!
This makes Future's fifth child.
Joie, who also has a daughter with Bow Wow, also shared a Christmas photo with Shai Moss holding her new baby brother.
How adorable! While it is not clear when Joie gave birth, congratulations are in order for Joie and Future!
