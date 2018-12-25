Congrats! Joie Chavis Gave Birth To Her First Child With Future And Has Already Shared An Adorable Photo

Future gets ready for the Met Gala in a suite at the Carlyle Hotel on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Rebecca Smeyne for The New York Times.

This is the fifth child for the rapper, and second for her.

Published Yesterday

Surprise! Future’s baby’s mother, Joie Chavis gave birth to a healthy baby boy, and he’s already creating baby fever on social media!

The choreographer and social media sensation recently took to the ‘gram to show off her bundle of joy with an adorable newborn photo.

Meet Baby Hendrix!

Hendrix 🦅

This makes Future's fifth child.

Joie, who also has a daughter with Bow Wow, also shared a Christmas photo with Shai Moss holding her new baby brother.

Merry Christmas 💫

How adorable! While it is not clear when Joie gave birth, congratulations are in order for Joie and Future! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images)

