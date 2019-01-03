Marjorie Harvey Has A Few Choice Words For The Troll Who Called Her Daughter Lori A H*e

However, it appears as being linked to the R&B heartthrob has forced some of the model's haters to expose themselves, as one recently shared a disgusting comment about her, forcing her mother to have quite a visceral reaction.

Scion Lori Harvey appears to be the new "it girl" of the moment, especially by Black social media standards, as she is currently Trey Songz 's new love interest.

Lori and Trey have been spotted cuddling, showing subtle PDA on social media and posing together for cameras in California, lately, and this all seemed to upset a few folks — even a few egotistically fragile male celebrities that she was previously linked to.

Despite the public hate, Lori has continued about her life, posting selfies as she usually does on her Instagram page. However, one of her latest was met with a harsh critique by a follower who wrote, "They say she a h*e it is true."

In true mama bear fashion, Lori's mother, Marjorie Harvey, took to the comments section, herself, to fiercely defend her cub, responding, "This is my daughter.. not your mother."

Ouch!

Take a look at the exchange, below: