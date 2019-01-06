Tommie Lee Reportedly Quits 'Love And Hip Hop'

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 07: Tommie Lee attends a Birthday celebration for Pierre 'Pee' Thomas at Gold Room on June 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Tommie Lee Reportedly Quits 'Love And Hip Hop'

The 34-year-old appears to have moved on from the reality show.

Published 2 days ago

Tommie Lee has been a part of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since season five, which was back in 2016. Now it appears she has said goodbye to the reality show.

According to Atlanta Black Star, on January 2, Tommie Lee wrote in response to a comment on Instagram, “I loved my old job but I no longer work with them."

When she was asked if that meant she quit the series, she responded with “#Facts.” 

No one with Love & Hip Hop has confirmed if she is no longer with the series. However, the reality star has been caught up in legal trouble. Back in December, she was released from jail after being arrested for allegedly slamming her daughter's head into a school locker. There were reports she could possibly be fired due to child cruelty charges.

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs