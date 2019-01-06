Tommie Lee Reportedly Quits 'Love And Hip Hop'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Tommie Lee has been a part of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since season five, which was back in 2016. Now it appears she has said goodbye to the reality show.
According to Atlanta Black Star, on January 2, Tommie Lee wrote in response to a comment on Instagram, “I loved my old job but I no longer work with them."
When she was asked if that meant she quit the series, she responded with “#Facts.”
No one with Love & Hip Hop has confirmed if she is no longer with the series. However, the reality star has been caught up in legal trouble. Back in December, she was released from jail after being arrested for allegedly slamming her daughter's head into a school locker. There were reports she could possibly be fired due to child cruelty charges.
